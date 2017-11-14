Nottinghamshire: Steven Mullaney appointed new four-day and 50-over captain

Steven Mullaney (left) with Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mike Newell

Steven Mullaney has been appointed Nottinghamshire club captain following the retirement of Chris Read.

The 31-year-old all-rounder will serve as skipper in four-day and 50-over cricket, with a decision still to be made on the T20 captaincy.

"It's a huge honour and a privilege to be asked to be captain of such a great club," said Mullaney.

Mullaney moved to Trent Bridge in 2010 and scored 620 runs and took 25 wickets in the County Championship last season.

The former Lancashire player was a key part in the county securing promotion from Division Two, as well as winning silverware in both the T20 Blast and One-Day Cup in 2017.

"I'm delighted Steven has accepted our offer to be club captain and believe he will do an excellent job," said director of cricket Mike Newell.

"Should Dan Christian return as one of our overseas players for T20, as we hope he will, then he will captain that side, but Steven will lead us in the other two formats."