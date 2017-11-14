Tom Westley: Essex batsman to adapt England Test preparation

Tom Westley has averaged 24.12 from nine Test innings

Essex batsman Tom Westley says he will change his approach to Test matches as he aims to win back his England place.

He made 59 on his England debut against South Africa in July but failed to make double figures in five of his next seven innings and missed out on selection for this winter's Ashes tour.

"I didn't score enough runs to warrant a place on that trip," Westley said.

"Going into the England setup I wanted to replicate what brought me success at Essex, which I don't think is bad."

The 28-year-old told BBC Sport: "Where there's innings after innings, game after game, I sort of strip back my preparation to make sure I'm ready for Essex - but I think with England that extra time I can probably use a bit more wisely."

Westley helped Essex win their first County Championship title in 25 years in September and signed a new two-year deal in October.

He is part of a 17-man England Lions squad which will shadow the senior squad during a training camp in Australia.

"There's a few bits around my preparation," Westley added. "I think, naturally, when you make a step up everything else has to step up with that.

"That can be preparation building into a game - you get a little bit more time in between Test matches than you do in county cricket.

"I think if I hadn't played for England I would never have realised that, so actually having played for England, and it being identified, will help me grow as a cricketer and I can start doing those sorts of things this winter."