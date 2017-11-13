BBC Sport - Ashes 2017-18: Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali dice with danger Down Under
Ali & Cook dice with danger Down Under
- From the section Cricket
England's Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali get up close and personal with Australian wildlife before the first Ashes Test at the Gabba on 23 November.
READ MORE: Australians like to talk a lot - Moeen
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired