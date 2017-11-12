Women's Ashes 2017: England keep series alive with draw

Captain Heather Knight hit half centuries in both innings of England's draw with Australia

England forced Australia to a draw on the fourth day of the day-night Women's Ashes Test in Sydney to keep the series alive.

With eight wickets remaining, both teams shook hands as England settled for a second innings score of 206-2.

Australia led by 128 after the first innings largely thanks to a double century from Ellyse Perry on day three.

Skipper Heather Knight hit 79 off 220 balls for England as she made a second half-century in the Test.

Australia lead the series 6-4 on points, meaning - barring washouts - England need to win all three T20 matches in order to regain the Ashes trophy.

