Women's Ashes 2017: England keep series alive with draw
- From the section Women's Cricket
England forced Australia to a draw on the fourth day of the day-night Women's Ashes Test in Sydney to keep the series alive.
With eight wickets remaining, both teams shook hands as England settled for a second innings score of 206-2.
Australia led by 128 after the first innings largely thanks to a double century from Ellyse Perry on day three.
Skipper Heather Knight hit 79 off 220 balls for England as she made a second half-century in the Test.
Australia lead the series 6-4 on points, meaning - barring washouts - England need to win all three T20 matches in order to regain the Ashes trophy.
