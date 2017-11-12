Women's Ashes 2017: England keep series alive with draw

Heather Knight hit half centuries in both innings of England's draw with Australia
Captain Heather Knight hit half centuries in both innings of England's draw with Australia

England forced Australia to a draw on the fourth day of the day-night Women's Ashes Test in Sydney to keep the series alive.

With eight wickets remaining, both teams shook hands as England settled for a second innings score of 206-2.

Australia led by 128 after the first innings largely thanks to a double century from Ellyse Perry on day three.

Skipper Heather Knight hit 79 off 220 balls for England as she made a second half-century in the Test.

Australia lead the series 6-4 on points, meaning - barring washouts - England need to win all three T20 matches in order to regain the Ashes trophy.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired