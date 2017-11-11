Women's Ashes 2017: Australia's Ellyse Perry hits record double century

Ellyse Perry made her Test debut in 2008

Ellyse Perry became only the seventh woman to hit a double Test century as Australia forged ahead on the third day of the day-night Women's Ashes Test against England in Sydney.

Perry celebrated prematurely when her slog towards cow corner was signalled for six before being reduced to four runs on second viewing.

Australia eventually declared on 448-9 after Perry reached the highest individual score in Australian women's Test history with 213 not out.

England's Lauren Winfield and Tammy Beaumont then faced the new ball as they chased a lead of 168.

They started off brightly, scoring 40-0, but England still have work to do on the fourth day to at least force Australia to bat for a second innings.

More to follow.