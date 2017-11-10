Ashes 2017-18: England seamer Jake Ball sprains right ankle ligament and is a fitness doubt for the next warm-up match

Jake Ball has taken two Test wickets for England

England pace bowler Jake Ball has sustained ankle ligament damage and is a doubt for the final warm-up match before the first Ashes Test.

Scans revealed the 26-year-old strained his right ankle ligament during day two of the warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide.

The England medical team will assess the injury over the next week and he will play no further part in the match.

The selectors have called up England Lions and Sussex seamer George Garton.

The left-arm bowler will remain as cover with the squad for the remaining warm-up match in Townsville before the first Test, which gets under way in Brisbane on 23 November, before rejoining the Lions party for their camp in Brisbane and Perth.

Pace bowler Steven Finn was ruled out of the Ashes tour earlier this week after scans showed he tore his left knee cartilage.

Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Tom Curran, Craig Overton and Chris Woakes are the only fit fast bowlers in the England squad.

England are closing in on a big victory in Adelaide after their bowlers found their form. Woakes took four wickets while an uncapped Overton recorded 2-10.

