James Foster: Essex wicketkeeper signs new one-year contract

James Foster averaged 29.75 with the bat in 10 County Championship games last season

Essex wicketkeeper James Foster has signed a new one-year deal with the county champions for 2018.

Foster has spent his entire career with Essex, scoring over 18,000 runs and accounting for more than 800 dismissals across all three formats of the game.

The 37-year-old won seven Test caps and 16 limited-overs caps for England.

"He fought his way back into the team last season which shows what sort of character he is," chairman John Faragher told BBC Essex.

"He was disappointed to be out of the team but showed the strength of character to work hard, get back in and make the place his own.

"In my opinion he's still one of the best 'keepers in the world and we're pleased to have him at Essex for at least another 12 months."