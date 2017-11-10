BBC Sport - Lauren Winfield: England in a 'really good position' after day two

England in a 'really good position'

  • From the section Cricket

England's Lauren Winfield says they are in a "really good position" heading into day three of the Women's Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney, but admits the first session will be "key".

England teenage spinner Sophie Ecclestone reduced the hosts to 61-3 on her debut, as the Aussies went on to reach 177-5 and trail by 103 runs.

READ MORE: Perry stars as Aussies hold up England

