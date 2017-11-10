England's Lauren Winfield says they are in a "really good position" heading into day three of the Women's Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney, but admits the first session will be "key".

England teenage spinner Sophie Ecclestone reduced the hosts to 61-3 on her debut, as the Aussies went on to reach 177-5 and trail by 103 runs.

