Ashes 2017-18: Chris Woakes and Craig Overton put England on top

Chris Woakes celebrates a wicket
Chris Woakes has played just one Test against Australia
Tour match, Adelaide (day three of four):
England 293 & 207 (67.4 overs): Bairstow 61*, Stoneman 51, Milenko 5-34
Cricket Australia XI 233-9 dec & 70-7 (33 overs): Woakes 4-17, Overton 2-10
Cricket Australia XI chasing 268 to win
Scorecard

England's bowlers found form on the third day of their floodlit warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide.

Chris Woakes took four wickets and uncapped Craig Overton 2-10 as the tourists closed in on a big victory.

The invitational team closed on 70-7 after being reduced to 25-7 in their pursuit of 268 to win.

Jonny Bairstow (61*) and Mark Stoneman (51) made half-centuries as England posted 207 in their second innings.

More to follow.

