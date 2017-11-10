Tim Ambrose: Warwickshire youngsters should drive the club forward

Tim Ambrose has played 11 Tests for England, with a highest score of 102

Tim Ambrose says Warwickshire's young players should be given the empowerment to drive the club forward.

The Bears were relegated from Division One of the County Championship last season with one victory and nine defeats, five of them by an innings.

Wicketkeeper batsman Ambrose, 34, told BBC WM: "It is going to be up to the youngsters to step up and take direction of this team.

"We should give them that platform and that empowerment to do it."

The Bears also finished bottom of the One-Day Cup North Group, but found form in the T20 Blast as they reached Finals Day on their home Edgbaston ground, before defeat in the final by Notts Outlaws.

Warwickshire have undergone some changes in the post-season, including Ian Westwood being appointed as development coach and Graeme Welch being reappointed as bowling coach.

Ambrose continued: "There is quite a bit of turmoil with changes but the bottom line is we haven't been performing to the fans', the club's and our own expectations.

"Inevitably there is going to be change at the end of that. Every individual may not agree with certain changes, but things have to change - there is no way round that.

"The real focus is going to be on the youngsters next year and moving forward. There is a lot of work to be done between now and the start of the season, but we take a positive look at what we can build and what we can learn from the past.

"The club is bigger than any one player and it is very important we leave it in very good hands. That matters to a lot of us who are maybe in the twilight of our careers."