Women's Ashes: England's Sophie Ecclestone claims two wickets on debut

Women's Ashes Test, North Sydney Oval (day two of four):
England 280 all out: Beaumont 70, Knight 62, Perry 3-59
Australia 177-5: Perry 70 not out, Mooney 27, Ecclestone 2-51
England bowler Sophie Ecclestone claimed 2-51 on debut to leave Australia trailing by 103 runs in the Women's day-night Ashes Test in Sydney.

Ecclestone removed Beth Mooney (27) and Alex Blackwell (six) as the hosts ended the second day on 177-5.

Katherine Brunt struck with the second new ball late on by trapping skipper Rachael Haynes lbw on 33.

Resuming day two on 235-7, England were all out for 280 with opener Tammy Beaumont top-scoring by making 70.

