Ashes 2017-18: James Anderson to be England vice-captain

Anderson has 506 wickets for England

England's all-time leading wicket taker James Anderson will be the team's vice-captain for the Ashes series against Australia in the absence of Ben Stokes.

Stokes is awaiting the outcome of a police investigation into a fight outside a nightclub in September.

Anderson, 35, who has 506 Test wickets, is the preferred understudy to captain Joe Root ahead of fellow bowler Stuart Broad and ex-skipper Alastair Cook.

Meanwhile, pace bowler Jake Ball is to have a scan on an injured right ankle.

The 26-year-old added to England's injury problems by landing heavily on day two of the warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI.

On Tuesday, England fast bowler Steven Finn left the tour with a knee injury and was replaced by the uncapped Tom Curran.

All-rounder Moeen Ali is missing the four-day floodlit match because of a side injury.

It is the second of England's three tour games before the opening Test in Brisbane starts on 23 November.