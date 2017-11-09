Women's Ashes: England pegged back by Australia on day one

By Mark Mitchener

BBC Sport

Ellyse Perry
Australia will retain the Ashes if they win the Test, which would give them an unassailable 8-2 lead on points in the multi-format series
Women's Ashes Test, North Sydney Oval (day one of four):
England 237-5: Beaumont 70, Knight 62, McGrath 2-35
Australia: Yet to bat
Scorecard

England failed to capitalise on some good positions on day one of their Women's Ashes Test against Australia.

Opener Tammy Beaumont (70) added 104 with skipper Heather Knight (62) after the latter won the toss and chose to bat first in benign conditions.

The tourists began the final session of the day-night game on 157-3 and entered the final hour on 208-4, but were pegged back as wickets tumbled.

Sarah Taylor fell for a promising 29 as England finished on 235-7.

More to follow.

