Ashes 2017-18: England's Jake Ball injures ankle in warm-up match

Jake Ball left the field with figures of 1-5 from 3.4 overs

Pace bowler Jake Ball added to England's injury problems before the first Ashes Test against Australia when he sprained an ankle in a warm-up game.

Bowling his fourth over on the second day against a Cricket Australia XI, Ball collapsed in his delivery stride and limped off the field in Adelaide.

England said the 26-year-old would be assessed overnight.

Fast bowler Steven Finn this week left the tour with a knee injury and was replaced by Tom Curran.

All-rounder Moeen Ali is missing the four-day match at the Adelaide Oval with a side injury.

It is the second of England's three tour games before the first Test in Brisbane starts on 23 November.

The Cricket Australia XI slipped to 57-5 in reply to England's 293.

Ball has taken two wickets at an average of 114 in three Tests