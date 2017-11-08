Matthew Rowe replaces Matthew Robins as Cornwall cricket captain

Cornwall's victory over Northumberland in 2015 was only their second trophy win ever

Matthew Robins has stepped down as Cornwall's cricket captain after four years in the role.

The 27-year-old opening batsman led the county to victory in the Minor Counties Knockout Trophy in 2015 - the only time they have won the one-day title and only their second trophy ever.

Robins was also part of the Cornwall team that won the 2012 Minor Counties Championship for the first time.

He is succeeded by Matthew Rowe, with Scott Harvey becoming vice-captain.