Ashes: The best Australia v England sledges

The Ashes is almost as famous for its verbals as for its cricket.

One former Australia captain called it "mental disintegration", while others refer to it as sledging - the art of putting off your opponent with some well-directed insults.

It has been a talking point in the current series, with England's Jonny Bairstow memorably on the receiving end in the first Test.

Test your knowledge of verbal dust-ups from years gone by in BBC Sport's special quiz.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

