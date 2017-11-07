Ian Westwood: Former Warwickshire skipper joins Edgbaston coaching staff

Ian Westwood captained Warwickshire to victory in the CB40 final at Lord's in 2010

Warwickshire have appointed former captain Ian Westwood in a new role as development coach - five months on from his retirement as a player.

Westwood, 35, who had explored the possibility of becoming a first-class umpire, has opted to stay at Edgbaston.

As part of the county's end-of-season restructuring, he is now responsible for helping to support academy players make the transition to the first team.

Tony Frost remains unaffected as the county's second XI and batting coach.

Following their relegation to Division Two of the County Championship, Warwickshire decided on a change of bowling coach, bringing back Graeme Welch to replace Alan Richardson, while head strength and conditioning coach Chris Armstrong has also left.

Warwickshire sport director Ashley Giles told the club website: "Ian's knowledge and experience make him a great asset.

"One of our top objectives is to translate a far greater proportion of the talented youngsters within the club into first-team players than has been the case for the last 20 years.

"To that end, we particularly wanted someone who knows what it takes. Ian will also play an important mentoring role with our young players to ensure that they understand what is required to play at the top level.

"He will also act as a scout for us when our increasingly active scouting network pinpoints players who may potentially strengthen the first-team squad."

Westwood's Edgbaston career - from the age of 10

Westwood spent his entire playing career at Edgbaston, making 159 first-class appearances for the club he joined as a boy, scoring 8,077 runs at an average of 33.10.

He twice won the County Championship with the Bears, in 2004 and 2012, captaining the side in 2009 and 2010 - when they won the CB40.

"I am delighted to have this opportunity to remain with the club I have been with since the age of 10," he said. "I was lucky enough to be part of a number of trophy-winning Bears sides.

"Now I want to help ensure there is a flow of quality young players, particularly batsmen, coming through to deliver success in the future."