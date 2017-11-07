BBC Sport - Ashes 2017-18: England like 'kittens' without Ben Stokes - Sir Viv Richards
England like 'kittens' without Stokes
- From the section Cricket
England will look like "kittens" without all-rounder Ben Stokes in the Ashes in Australia, says West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards.
Stokes will not take part in the Ashes "as it stands" after he was involved in an incident outside a nightclub in Bristol in September.
Richards also called on the cricket community to help rebuild the Caribbean economy following this year's hurricane damage.
READ MORE: The Ashes tour when it all went wrong
WATCH MORE: England a 'different side' from Ashes whitewash
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired