BBC Sport - Ashes 2017-18: England like 'kittens' without Ben Stokes - Sir Viv Richards

England like 'kittens' without Stokes

England will look like "kittens" without all-rounder Ben Stokes in the Ashes in Australia, says West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards.

Stokes will not take part in the Ashes "as it stands" after he was involved in an incident outside a nightclub in Bristol in September.

Richards also called on the cricket community to help rebuild the Caribbean economy following this year's hurricane damage.

READ MORE: The Ashes tour when it all went wrong

WATCH MORE: England a 'different side' from Ashes whitewash

Top videos

Video

England like 'kittens' without Stokes

Video

What a hit! Fara Williams scores from kick-off

Video

Match of the Day 2

Video

Marvin Jones stars as Lions beat Packers

Video

Best goals from the FA Cup first round

Video

Former manager meets man who saved his life

Video

Watch Pirlo's 'Panenka' penalty against England

Video

Highlights: Chorley 1-2 Fleetwood

Video

Meet Britain's fastest 10-year-old

Video

'It's a pearler from Pirlo' - Italy legend scores at World Cup

Video

Ajayi flies as an Eagle & more great NFL plays

Video

Ball enjoys 'good battle' with England pack

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired