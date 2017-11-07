Ashes 2017-18: England to decide on Steven Finn's fitness in coming days
-
- From the section Cricket
England will make a decision on Steven Finn's Ashes fitness in the coming days but Moeen Ali "will be fine" to play, says coach Trevor Bayliss.
Finn, added to the squad following Ben Stokes' arrest, injured his left knee during training in Perth on Thursday.
The pace bowler, 28, and off-spinning all-rounder Moeen, 30, who has a side injury, both missed training on Friday.
"With Finny it'll be another couple of days before we know for sure what will happen," Bayliss told BBC Sport.
England play the first of two final warm-up matches against a Cricket Australia XI on Wednesday. The first Test with Australia begins in Brisbane on 23 November.
Bayliss added: "Moeen will be fine. We'll probably leave him out of the first game as a precaution, but he'll play the last game before the first Test."