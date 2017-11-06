Alex Blake: Kent batsman agrees new contract with club

Alex Blake scored 252 One-Day Cup runs in eight games in 2017, and also made 14 appearances in the T20 Blast

Batsman Alex Blake has become the latest Kent player to sign a new contract with the club.

The 28-year-old was restricted to white-ball cricket during the 2017 season and hit a 46-ball century in a One-Day Cup game against Somerset.

"I feel I've got a lot to offer the team in all three formats of the game," Blake told the club website.

Sam Billings, Darren Stevens and James Tredwell are among the players to sign new deals since the end of the season.

The length of Blake's new contract has not been disclosed.