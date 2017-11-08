Matthew Maynard rejoins Glamorgan as batting consultant

Matthew Maynard's coaching experience includes England assistant, Somerset, Nashua Titans and St Lucia Zouks

Former Glamorgan captain and director of cricket Matthew Maynard is to rejoin the Welsh county as a consultant batting coach.

Maynard will take up a part-time role under head coach Robert Croft.

The 51-year-old will work with both first-team squad members and academy players in the new position.

Maynard left his post as Somerset director of cricket at the end of the 2017 season, after a reorganisation of their coaching structure.

Glamorgan's move to add Maynard to their staff comes after they collected fewer batting points than any other side in Division Two of the Championship in 2017.

He spent 20 years on the county's playing staff, leading them to the 1997 Championship title, and was in charge on the coaching side from 2008 to 2010 before a controversial reshuffle.

As well as his three years at Somerset, Maynard has also been England assistant coach, as well as taking South African side Nashua Titans to four-day and T20 titles, and running St Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean T20 competition.

"He is the ideal person to bring on board to oversee and develop the first-team batting, as well as our young Welsh talent," Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris told the club's website.

"He will support the current coaching team under the leadership of Robert Croft and bring extra technical expertise to the batting, as we look to build on our one-day success and begin to compete across all three formats."

Maynard is the second former head coach to rejoin the club, with his predecessor Adrian Shaw now running the second XI.