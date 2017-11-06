Ashes 2017-18: Mitchell Starc takes hat-trick for NSW

Mitchell Starc, left, plays in the same state side as David Warner, right, captain Steve Smith and fellow pacemen Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood

Australia's leading paceman Mitchell Starc took a hat-trick as he continues his recovery from injury before the Ashes.

Starc, who missed Australia's tour of Bangladesh in August with a foot injury, took 4-56 for New South Wales in their Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia.

Three of those wickets came in successive balls as left-arm quick Starc removed tailenders Jason Behrendorff, David Moody and Simon Mackin with trademark yorkers.

"They are taking the Mickey out of me for cleaning up the tail again, but someone's got to do it," Starc said of the hat-trick.

"I am pretty sure they all know where it is going and they all keep missing it so I will keep bowling it for now.

"I was pretty happy with my rhythm yesterday and today."

In his only other four-day game since returning from injury, Starc took 10 wickets in the match, including 8-73 in the second innings, as his NSW side hammered South Australia.

The first Ashes Test begins in Brisbane on 23 November.