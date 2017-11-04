Ashes 2017-18: James Vince and Mark Stoneman impress in warm-up

James Vince
James Vince averages 19.27 in Test cricket for England after seven matches and 11 innings
Western Australia XI v England tour match, Perth (day one):
England 349-6: Stoneman 85, Vince 82, Hardie 2-46
Western Australia XI: Yet to bat
Scorecard

Four England batsmen hit half-centuries against a Western Australia XI on the opening day of their first Ashes tour match in Perth.

Both Alastair Cook and Joe Root (9) fell cheaply, with the former captain dismissed for a second-ball duck.

Mark Stoneman (85) and James Vince (82) were both dropped but put on 153 runs for the second wicket.

Gary Ballance and Dawid Malan also passed 50 before retiring, with England reaching 349-6 at stumps.

More to follow.

