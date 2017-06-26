Afghanistan v Ireland (in UAE) 2017

Ireland's Boyd Rankin celebrates an Afghanistan wicket

December

5 1st ODI, Sharjah

7 2nd ODI, Sharjah

10 3rd ODI, Sharjah

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

