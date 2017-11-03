BBC Sport - Ashes 2017-18: Joe Root says England are a 'different side' from 5-0 whitewash
England a 'different side' from Ashes whitewash
- From the section Cricket
Captain Joe Root says England are a "completely different side" to the team that lost 5-0 on the 2013-14 Ashes tour of Australia.
