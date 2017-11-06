With Bollywood stars as owners and the world's biggest-hitting cricketers in tow, the Indian Premier League has gone from strength to strength since its first season in 2008.

Despite corruption scandals and spot-fixing charges, the IPL has grown to such an extent the brand is now valued at $5.3bn.

Mumbai Indians won the most recent title, beating Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 final by one run.

India international Cheteshwar Pujara and former IPL batsman Aakash Chopra discuss the growth of the tournament, along with former India internationals Farokh Engineer and Chetan Sharma.