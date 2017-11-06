BBC Sport - Indian Premier League: How 10 years of the IPL changed cricket

How 10 years of the IPL changed cricket

With Bollywood stars as owners and the world's biggest-hitting cricketers in tow, the Indian Premier League has gone from strength to strength since its first season in 2008.

Despite corruption scandals and spot-fixing charges, the IPL has grown to such an extent the brand is now valued at $5.3bn.

Mumbai Indians won the most recent title, beating Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 final by one run.

India international Cheteshwar Pujara and former IPL batsman Aakash Chopra discuss the growth of the tournament, along with former India internationals Farokh Engineer and Chetan Sharma.

Top videos

Video

How 10 years of the IPL changed cricket

Video

Ajayi flies as an Eagle & more great NFL plays

Video

First Round

Video

Rugby League World Cup: Burgess, dancing & patriotic pants

Video

Mainz keeper gets away with embarrassing air-kick

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'We lost ourselves emotionally' after goal - Mourinho

Video

Conte happy with 'deserved' Chelsea win

Video

Highlights: Woking 1-1 Bury

Video

Sterling dived well for penalty - Wenger

Video

Backflips, flares, worldies & FA Cup funnies

Video

Guardiola is 'so satisfied' by victory over Gunners

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol
Confidence building through balancing

Rugbytots North Staffordshire

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired