BBC Sport - Indian Premier League: How 10 years of the IPL changed cricket
How 10 years of the IPL changed cricket
- From the section Cricket
With Bollywood stars as owners and the world's biggest-hitting cricketers in tow, the Indian Premier League has gone from strength to strength since its first season in 2008.
Despite corruption scandals and spot-fixing charges, the IPL has grown to such an extent the brand is now valued at $5.3bn.
Mumbai Indians won the most recent title, beating Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 final by one run.
India international Cheteshwar Pujara and former IPL batsman Aakash Chopra discuss the growth of the tournament, along with former India internationals Farokh Engineer and Chetan Sharma.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired