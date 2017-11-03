Shivnarine Chanderpaul: Lancashire batsman signs new one-year deal

Shivnarine Chanderpaul has hit 76 first-class centuries, including 30 Test hundreds

Veteran Lancashire batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the county for the 2018 season.

The former West Indies international, 43, hit 819 runs in the 2017 County Championship, averaging above 50.

"I'm very excited to return for the 2018 season having thoroughly enjoyed last year's campaign," he said.

"The club is extremely ambitious and there is a group of hugely talented young cricketers in the squad."

Chanderpaul made three centuries last season, against Surrey, Yorkshire and Warwickshire, as he helped Lancashire to finish second in Division One - their highest position winning the 2011 title.

Prior to rejoining in 2017, Chanderpaul had previously played for the Red Rose in 2010 when he scored nearly 700 runs in eight matches.

"I've really enjoyed playing my part both on the field scoring as many runs as possible, but also as a mentor to some of our younger players," he continued.

"Hopefully I can continue to pass on some of my knowledge and experience to them."

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Mat Parkinson and batsman Rob Jones, both 21, have extended their contracts with Lancashire until the end of the 2019 season.