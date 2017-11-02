BBC Sport - England's Mark Stoneman hopes there's a way back to the Ashes Tour for Ben Stokes
Stoneman hopes there's a way back for Stokes
- From the section Cricket
England batsman Mark Stoneman hopes all-rounder Ben Stokes will play a part in the Ashes series in Australia "once things get settled".
Stokes will not be selected until further notice after being arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm after an incident in Bristol in September.
