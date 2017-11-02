Women's Ashes 2017: England add three players to squad before Test

England's Kate Cross
Kate Cross has played three Tests for England, the most recent in the 2015 Ashes

England women have added Kate Cross, Amy Jones and Tash Farrant to their Ashes squad in Australia.

Seamer Cross trained with the squad on Thursday and is expected to play in the four-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI starting on Saturday.

Wicketkeeper Jones and left-arm seamer Farrant will arrive this weekend.

The trio, all of whom are playing club cricket in Australia, will be considered for the Ashes Test against Australia, which begins on 9 November.

Jones has played 20 one-day internationals and 15 Twenty20 internationals, while Farrant has played one ODI and nine T20s.

Australia, who lead the points-based series 4-2 after the three ODIs, need eight points to retain the Ashes.

Four points are available for the Test, while the three Twenty20s that follow are worth two points apiece.

