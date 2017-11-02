Ashes 2017-18: Mark Stoneman hopeful of Ben Stokes England return

Stokes has scored 2,429 runs and taken 95 wickets in 39 Tests

England batsman Mark Stoneman hopes all-rounder Ben Stokes will play a part in the Ashes series in Australia "once things get settled".

Stokes, 26, will not be selected until further notice after being arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm after an incident in Bristol in September.

"I hope there's a way back and it would be great if we could have him in some part on this tour," said Stoneman, 30.

England's opening tour game against a Waca XI in Perth starts on Saturday.

The five-Test series against Australia begins in Brisbane on 23 November, and the one-day series on 14 January 2018.

Last week two men said Stokes was defending them from homophobic abuse when he was arrested following the incident outside a nightclub on 25 September.

Stoneman, a former team-mate of Stokes at Durham, told BBC Radio 5 live: "It was pretty devastating the events that unfolded.

"I've seen him since and spoken a couple of times.

"I've spent a lot of time with him, especially in the early part of the career. He's a fantastic guy. He's one of the great guys to be around.

"A player of that quality you are going to miss in any environment. It's something that we've accepted, so we have to crack on.

"If he is not available then we'll be putting out an XI that will be going out to win a game of cricket."

Surrey left-hander Stoneman is on his first Ashes tour, having scored 120 runs in five innings after making his Test debut against West Indies in August.

"There will be a few verbals and no doubts some of their quicks will be sending a few deliveries around the lugholes," he said.

"It's all part of what the Ashes is all about."

England all-rounder Moeen Ali and pace bowler Steven Finn, who have a side strain and knee injury respectively, will have scans on Friday and are not expected to feature in the two-day warm-up match at the Waca (02:30 GMT).

England also play two four-day matches against a Cricket Australia XI before the opening Test.