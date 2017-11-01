BBC Sport - England's Steven Finn: I went back to the drawing board to rediscover form

Finn went back to the drawing board

England pace bowler Steven Finn is targeting Ashes glory after being deemed "unselectable" on the last tour to Australia.

The 28-year-old replaced Ben Stokes in the squad for the series which starts on 23 November, after the all-rounder was arrested in September.

Finn's last Test was in 2016 and he was sent home early from the 2013-14 Ashes without playing in the 5-0 defeat.

"I know both edges of the sword," said Finn, who won in Australia in 2010-11.

