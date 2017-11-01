BBC Sport - England's Steven Finn: I went back to the drawing board to rediscover form
Finn went back to the drawing board
- From the section Cricket
England pace bowler Steven Finn is targeting Ashes glory after being deemed "unselectable" on the last tour to Australia.
The 28-year-old replaced Ben Stokes in the squad for the series which starts on 23 November, after the all-rounder was arrested in September.
Finn's last Test was in 2016 and he was sent home early from the 2013-14 Ashes without playing in the 5-0 defeat.
"I know both edges of the sword," said Finn, who won in Australia in 2010-11.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired