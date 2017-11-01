Surrey name Richard Bedbrook as full-time women's coach

Richard Bedbrook (centre) previously combined being head coach of Surrey Stars with his role as performance manager in Surrey's academy

Surrey have appointed Richard Bedbrook as the first full-time head coach of their women's side.

The 39-year-old has overseen the Surrey Stars in the Women's Super League for the past two years alongside his role in the club's academy.

He will now also take control of the Surrey women's team that plays in the county One-Day Cup and T20 competition.

"I'm very pleased to be given the opportunity to take on this new role," Bedbrook told the club website.

"Having the task to take the women's team and other elite women's programmes forwards is a great moment in my career."