Chris Nash: Nottinghamshire sign long-serving former Sussex batsman

Chris Nash joined Sussex at the age of eight

Nottinghamshire have signed opener Chris Nash on a three-year contract.

The 34-year-old former England Lions batsman was a free agent after left Sussex granted his request to end his 26-year stay with the club.

Nash made his first-class debut in 2002 and has scored over 11,000 first-class runs, winning six major trophies.

He said it was an easy decision to renew his link with Notts head coach Peter Moores, who gave him his first deal at Sussex.

Nash added: "To look out over Trent Bridge and realise that it's going to be my home ground is pretty special."

Last season Notts were promoted to Division One of the County Championship and also won the One-Day Cup and T20 Blast.

Head coach Moores said Nash's experience would be crucial following the retirement of both Chris Read and Michael Lumb.

"It's really exciting to have Chris join," former England coach Moores continued.

"We were in the market for a senior batsman and he plays across all three formats with a good record in four-day cricket, as well as in T20 and 50-over cricket."

Nash scored 578 runs at an average of 27.52 in the County Championship last season, as Sussex finished fourth in Division Two.