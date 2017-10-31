BBC Sport - Mark Robinson: England were in danger of 'feeling sorry for ourselves'
'We were in danger of feeling sorry for ourselves'
- From the section Women's Cricket
Head coach Mark Robinson says England's victory in the final one-international against Australia in the Women's Ashes was vital as "there was a danger we were starting to feel sorry for ourselves".
After losing the first two ODIs, England produced a much-improved performance to win in Coffs Harbour by 20 runs under the DLS method and reduce the deficit to two points.
READ MORE: England cut deficit in Women's Ashes
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired