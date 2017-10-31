BBC Sport - Mark Robinson: England were in danger of 'feeling sorry for ourselves'

'We were in danger of feeling sorry for ourselves'

Head coach Mark Robinson says England's victory in the final one-international against Australia in the Women's Ashes was vital as "there was a danger we were starting to feel sorry for ourselves".

After losing the first two ODIs, England produced a much-improved performance to win in Coffs Harbour by 20 runs under the DLS method and reduce the deficit to two points.

READ MORE: England cut deficit in Women's Ashes

Top videos

Video

'We were in danger of feeling sorry for ourselves'

Video

Kelce dances as Chiefs dominate Broncos

Video

Ancelotti, Giggs, Dyche? Pundits debate next Everton manager

Video

Perfect way to mark five-year anniversary - Dyche

Video

Newcastle had control until goal - Benitez

Video

Dyche v Benitez: Battle of the beards

Video

This might be the craziest minute of football you'll ever see

Video

O'Neill welcomes return of McNair and Ward

Video

Rugby League World Cup: Home nations heartache & great shorts

Video

Gigantic Watson throw leads Plays of the Week

Video

'We can go on to achieve big things' - England's U17 world champions return

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired