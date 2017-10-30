BBC Sport - What do you remember of the 1987 Cricket World Cup?

When India welcomed the world of cricket - 30 years on

  • From the section Cricket

India co-hosted the 1987 Cricket World Cup with high hopes of retaining the trophy they won four years earlier in England

With captain Kapil Dev, run machine Sunil Gavaskar and talented bowlers Maninder Singh and Chetan Sharma, India were favourites to win.

The team was on a high after Sharma took the first hat-trick in World Cup history against New Zealand, but they lost to England in the semi-finals, as Australia won the title for the first time.

Sharma talks through how he took that historic hat-trick, with additional memories from Indian internationals Farokh Engineer, Aakash Chopra and Wasim Jaffer.

Top videos

Video

When India welcomed the world of cricket - 30 years on

  • From the section Cricket
Video

This might be the craziest minute of football you'll ever see

Video

Rugby League World Cup: Home nations heartache & great shorts

Video

Gigantic Watson throw leads Plays of the Week

Video

Harding hat-trick & other great WSL goals

Video

Is this the most bizarre way to concede a penalty?

Video

Is Para-sport classification fit for purpose?

Video

NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories

Video

It's sink or swim for young players - Jenas

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Possibilities of 2018 are great - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Highlights: Minnesota Vikings 33-16 Cleveland Browns

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Football fun

Football Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired