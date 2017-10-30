Michael Burgess: Sussex wicketkeeper-batsman extends contract
- From the section Cricket
Sussex wicketkeeper-batsman Michael Burgess has extended his contract with the Division Two club.
The 23-year-old, who agreed a new one-year deal in September, will now remain at Hove until the end of 2019.
The right-hander scored his maiden first-class century in the final game of the season against Nottinghamshire.
"It was felt that, after outstanding performances at the end of the season, Michael deserved a further year," said director of cricket Keith Greenfield.