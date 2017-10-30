Michael Burgess: Sussex wicketkeeper-batsman extends contract

Michael Burgess
Michael Burgess scored 434 runs at an average of 48.22 in six Championship games in 2017

Sussex wicketkeeper-batsman Michael Burgess has extended his contract with the Division Two club.

The 23-year-old, who agreed a new one-year deal in September, will now remain at Hove until the end of 2019.

The right-hander scored his maiden first-class century in the final game of the season against Nottinghamshire.

"It was felt that, after outstanding performances at the end of the season, Michael deserved a further year," said director of cricket Keith Greenfield.

