Tom Westley: Essex & England batsman agrees new contract

Tom Westley helped Essex win their first County Championship title in 25 years this summer

Essex's England batsman Tom Westley has agreed a new two-year contract.

The 28-year-old helped them become county champions last month and played five tests for England this summer.

After scoring 59 on his debut against South Africa, he failed to make double figures in five of his next seven innings and missed out on selection for this winter's Ashes tour of Australia.

"To be a part of this team with my close friends and achieve the success we have done is special," he said.

"I am delighted to sign an extension to my contract and it was an easy decision to make, with the vision and plans the club have in place for the coming years.

"Winning the County Championship was just the start of that journey, and as a group of players we have spoken about creating a legacy that will be remembered for years to come."