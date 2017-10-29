Women's Ashes: England beat Australia by 20 runs to reduce deficit in series

Tammy Beaumont struck 10 fours in her 98-ball 74

Women's Ashes: Third one-day international, Coffs Harbour England 284-8 (50 overs): Knight 88, Beaumont 74, Taylor 69; Schutt 4-44 Australia 257-9 (48 overs): Healy 71, Bolton 62 England beat Australia by 20 runs (DLS method); Australia lead points-based series 4-2 Scorecard

England reduced the deficit in the Women's Ashes to two points with victory over Australia in the final one-day international.

Beaten in the first two ODIs, England produced a much-improved performance with bat and ball to win by 20 runs under the DLS method in Coffs Harbour.

The tourists posted 284-8 - their highest total against Australia - thanks to captain Heather Knight's 88 off 80 balls, 74 from Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor's 69.

Alyssa Healy (71) and Nicole Bolton (61) shared an opening stand of 118 for Australia, whose target was revised to 278 in 48 overs by rain.

However, they slipped from 172-2 to 257-9 as Alex Hartley claimed 3-25 and Nat Sciver 2-24 from eight overs.

Australia, who need eight points to retain the Ashes, lead 4-2 in the multi-format series.

The one-off day-night Test at the North Sydney Oval, which starts on 9 November, is worth four points, and the three Twenty20s two points apiece.