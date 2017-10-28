Ben Stokes: England cricketer 'was defending two men from homophobic abuse'

Stokes will not be picked by the England and Wales Cricket Board until further notice

Two men have claimed England cricketer Ben Stokes was defending them from homophobic abuse when he was arrested last month.

The all-rounder, 26, was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after an incident near a Bristol nightclub on 26 September.

Kai Barry and Billy O'Connell told the Sun that Stokes came to their aid.

Stokes was released without charge but remains under investigation after claims of an early-hours brawl.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said he would not be considered for selection until further notice and will not fly out with the rest of England's Ashes squad to Australia on Saturday.

Barry, 26 and O'Connell, 20 - who are both gay - said they met Stokes and his England team-mate Alex Hales in Bristol's Mbargo club on 24 September and that Stokes bought them drinks.

The pair, who also said they had no idea that Stokes and Hales were cricketers, claimed to have been subjected to homophobic abuse in the club and again outside the venue.

"We were so grateful to Ben for stepping in to help. He was a real hero," O'Connell told the Sun.

"Kai feared he could be attacked. If Ben hadn't intervened it could have been a lot worse for us."

Timeline of events

Stokes was arrested at Bristol's Mbargo club after an incident at about 02:35 BST which left another man needing hospital treatment for facial injuries.

Hours earlier, England had beaten West Indies by 124 runs in their third one-day international in Bristol, with Stokes scoring 73.

Team-mate Alex Hales, who was with Stokes at the Mbargo club, also missed the fourth ODI and returned to Bristol to help police.

Hales' lawyer has said he would be "surprised" if the 28-year-old Nottinghamshire batsman faced further action.

Stokes' agent said he will make his explanation public "when the time is right".

Police also renewed their appeal earlier this month for two men who they believe may be key witnesses to the incident for which Stokes was arrested.