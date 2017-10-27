BBC Sport - Captain Joe Root: There's no drinking culture in England side
No England drinking culture - Root
- From the section Cricket
Captain Joe Root has denied there is a drinking culture in the England team, following Ben Stokes' arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in September.
READ MORE: There's not a drinking culture in England team - Root
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired