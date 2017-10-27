BBC Sport - Captain Joe Root: There's no drinking culture in England side

No England drinking culture - Root

  • From the section Cricket

Captain Joe Root has denied there is a drinking culture in the England team, following Ben Stokes' arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in September.

READ MORE: There's not a drinking culture in England team - Root

Top videos

Video

No England drinking culture - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Australia beat England in World Cup opener

Video

'There’s a cat on the field, Jim’

Video

Nevin: Which player is indispensable to Man City?

Video

'I'm not a female referee, I'm just a referee'

Video

Dugan's length-of-field try sinks England

Video

Why everyone loves Anthony Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

CJ Mosley intercepts brilliantly for touchdown

Video

From crunching hits to the Burgesses: Your World Cup guide

Video

My era won't last forever - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

WATCH: Caixinha highs and lows

Video

Rugby League World Cup: 5 reasons to get excited

Video

Was this Dyche's plan to deflect job speculation?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired