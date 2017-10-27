Dates confirmed for Ireland's first Test match in 2018

Niall O'Brien narrowly fails to run out Shoaib Malik as Ireland beat Pakistan in a one-day international in August 2016

Ireland will play Pakistan on 11-15 May next year in their inaugural Test match with the venue still to be confirmed.

It was known earlier this month that the historic game was pencilled in for May 2018 and Cricket Board Ireland has now announced the five days of play.

Malahide in Dublin is favourite to host the game but Belfast ground Stormont has also hosted internationals.

Cricket Board Ireland said on Friday that the venue will be confirmed in the "coming weeks".

Ireland and Afghanistan were given Test status in June when they became the 11th and 12th full members of the ICC.