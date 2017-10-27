James Weighell: Fast bowler signs new two-year contract with Durham

James Weighell scored two fifties in seven innings at an average of 40 in Division Two last season

Fast bowler James Weighell has signed a new two-year contract with Durham.

Weighell, 23, has spent his entire career with the county and will now stay until the end of the 2020 season.

He took 38 wickets across all three competitions in 2017, including 11 in four County Championship matches.

"We've been impressed with James' development with both bat and ball and feel he can offer a lot to our bowling attack in red and white ball cricket," said head coach Jon Lewis.

Weighell follows Graham Clark, Michael Richardson and Paul Collingwood in signing new deals at the north east county this month, while Durham have also signed Australian fast bowler Nathan Rimmington.