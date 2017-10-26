Nathan Rimmington: Durham sign Australian paceman on two-year deal

Nathan Rimmington has taken 254 wickets in all three formats

Australian fast bowler Nathan Rimmington has joined Division Two side Durham on a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old played for Melbourne Renegades in the 2016-17 Big Bash League and will be available across all three formats for Durham until at least the end of the 2019 campaign.

He has taken 103 first-class wickets at an average of 30.18.

"I feel like I have a lot to offer in terms of experience and leadership," Rimmington said.

Rimmington, who holds a British passport, has also played for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and is a handy lower-order batsman with a first-class best of 102 not out.