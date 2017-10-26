Hampshire: Ian Holland agrees new two-year contract with county

Ian Holland made his first-class debut for Hampshire last season

Hampshire all-rounder Ian Holland has signed a new two-year contract with the county after impressing in his first full season for the club.

Former Victoria bowler Holland, 27, who won Australian show Cricket Superstar in 2012, is a British passport holder through his English father.

He took 19 County Championship Division One wickets in eight appearances last season, at an average of 18.47.

"It's great the club have shown faith in me," the right-armer said.

"I'm excited to sign a new contract with Hampshire," he added. "I thoroughly enjoyed my first season with the first team."