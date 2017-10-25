Nick Browne: Essex opener signs new deal with club until 2019

Nick Browne averages 44.81 in first-class cricket

Essex opener Nick Browne has signed a contract extension with the club until the end of the 2019 season.

The 26-year-old scored 952 County Championship runs in 2017 as Essex won the title for the first time since 1992 and went unbeaten through the campaign.

Browne also shared a county-record opening stand of 373 with Alastair Cook against Middlesex in June.

"After the season we have had, it was an easy decision to sign a contract extension," the left-hander said.

"It was so special to celebrate the Championship at Chelmsford, I really got a sense of how much it meant to the members and fans," Leytonstone-born Browne added.

"Winning the County Championship with your home county is something you dream of as a kid and it was an incredible season."