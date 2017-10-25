Mark Davis: Sussex part company with head coach

Mark Davis took 188 wickets and scored more than 2,000 runs for Sussex between 2001 and 2005

Sussex have parted company with head coach Mark Davis by mutual consent following an internal club review of the season.

The 46-year-old took charge in November 2015 after Mark Robinson left Hove to become head coach of England women.

South Africa-born Davis joined Sussex as a player in 2001 and moved onto the coaching staff after retiring in 2005.

He led the side to fourth in Division Two of the County Championship in each of the past two seasons.

Sussex failed to progress from the group stages of both the T20 Blast and the One-Day Cup in 2016 and 2017.

"I have given opportunity to a number of young players who will no doubt achieve great things in the future," Davis said.

"The professional squad is very well set for the challenges ahead and I am confident these players will bring silverware to the club."

Analysis

BBC Sussex commentator Adrian Harms

Rumours of dressing room unrest, together with a disappointing season, had fuelled suggestions that Davis' two-year tenure would be coming to an end.

Failure to get promotion back to Division One of the County Championship, coupled with poor results in limited-overs cricket, led to strong criticism from supporters.

A gracious and hard-working man, Davis' commitment cannot be underestimated, but ultimately he has paid the price for inconsistencies on the pitch.