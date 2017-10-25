India v New Zealand: Groundsman sacked after TV sting tampering claims

New Zealand won the first one-day international in Mumbai on Sunday

A groundsman has been sacked after video emerged of him allegedly agreeing to tamper with the wicket before Wednesday's one-day international between India and New Zealand in Pune.

A sting operation by India Today TV captured Pandurang Salgaoncar on camera allegedly stating he would prepare the pitch to suit two unnamed bowlers.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked for a detailed report.

It added it had "zero tolerance towards any such activity".

Salgaoncar was dismissed by the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) and replaced by curator Ramesh Mhamunkar. The second ODI, at the MCA Stadium, went ahead on schedule after the pitch had been inspected by match referee Chris Broad, BCCI said.

The India Today footage of Salgaoncar talking to a reporter, who was posing as a bookmaker, was broadcast a few hours before the match.