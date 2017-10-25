BBC Sport - Women's Ashes: England captain Heather Knight on playing giant chess
'We've got a giant chess set at the hotel'
- From the section Cricket
England women's captain Heather Knight explains how the players amuse themselves away from cricket during the women's Ashes in Australia.
READ MORE: Australia win Women's Ashes opener
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired