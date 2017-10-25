Max Holden: Middlesex batsman extends contract until the end of 2020

Max Holden
Left-hand batsman Max Holden, who bowls right-arm off-breaks, hit two centuries in Division Two for Northamptonshire last season

Middlesex batsman Max Holden has signed a new contract, which will keep him at Lord's until the end of 2020.

The 19-year-old spent most of last season on loan at Northamptonshire, scoring 629 runs at an average of 39.31 in the County Championship.

England Under-19 captain Holden made his first-class debut for Middlesex against Hampshire last month.

"In 2017 he gave everyone a glimpse of what he is capable of," said managing director of cricket Angus Fraser.

