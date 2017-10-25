Surrey seam bowlers Jade Dernbach and Stuart Meaker sign new contracts

Jade Dernbach (left) and Stuart Meaker took 15 and six wickets respectively as Surrey finished runners-up in the One-Day Cup in 2017

Surrey seamers Jade Dernbach and Stuart Meaker have signed new three-year contracts to keep them at The Oval until the end of the 2020 season.

Dernbach, 31, made his first-class debut for Surrey in 2003 and featured 58 times for England in white-ball cricket between 2011 and 2014.

He captained Surrey for part of the T20 Blast campaign last season.

Fellow right-armer Meaker, 28, has made 183 appearances for the club since his first outing in 2008.

He played two one-day internationals for England against India in 2011 and featured in two T20 internationals against the same opposition a year later.