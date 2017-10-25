Surrey seam bowlers Jade Dernbach and Stuart Meaker sign new contracts

Jade Dernbach and Stuart Meaker
Jade Dernbach (left) and Stuart Meaker took 15 and six wickets respectively as Surrey finished runners-up in the One-Day Cup in 2017

Surrey seamers Jade Dernbach and Stuart Meaker have signed new three-year contracts to keep them at The Oval until the end of the 2020 season.

Dernbach, 31, made his first-class debut for Surrey in 2003 and featured 58 times for England in white-ball cricket between 2011 and 2014.

He captained Surrey for part of the T20 Blast campaign last season.

Fellow right-armer Meaker, 28, has made 183 appearances for the club since his first outing in 2008.

He played two one-day internationals for England against India in 2011 and featured in two T20 internationals against the same opposition a year later.

